Tori Spelling's Husband Claps Back at Body-Shamers Criticizing His Kids

When Tori Spelling posted a sweet photo of her family at an event, she probably wasn't expected a tidal wave of negativity. But, the internet being the internet, a horde of trolls decided to pile on the post, calling out Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, for what they saw as bad parenting. People reports that commentors saw their children as overweight and disheveled, which is when McDermott called them all out.

The photo was from last night's special screening of A Dog’s Way Home, where kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, went along with their parents. Spelling co-hosted the event with Ian Ziering's wife, Erin. Commenters zeroed in on the kids' clothes, saying that they looked "terrible" and pointing out that they appeared to be heavy.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! As far as saying my children are overweight, well that’s just mean and uncalled for," he commented on Spelling's post. "They're going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They're happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge."

McDermott justified their outfits by saying that the event happened right after school let out and that most kids would look "disheveled" after an entire day of activities. He even addressed the people who called out the Spellings for dressing the kids in clothes from Target.

"And what’s wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci??" he continued. "These are kids folks. Messy stinky little bundles of fun, laughter and love. So I apologize we didn't get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. They're kids. They’re messy and dirty. That's what they do."

Not everyone agreed with the haters. There were plenty of supporters in the comments section, too, supporting McDermott and his words.

"Bravo to Dean for defending your gorgeous kids!!! What a great Dad!! They are wonderful, healthy and beautiful!!!" one wrote.

"What a beautiful family!!! Ignore all the haters, y'all are doing an amazing job, raising 5 beautiful little people!!" added another.

McDermott thanked Spelling's followers for all the support, ending his long comment with, "Thank you to all the people who came to our defense. You’re all kind compassionate souls. Down with the haters!! Up with love!!"

This is the second time the Spellings have had to stand up to hate online. Four months ago, Spelling addressed the same issues on another photo of her kids, when haters pointed out the same issues with her kids' weight and appearance. She added that she shares her family's experiences with her fans and that there are people out there who support them, not tear them down.

"For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all," she wrote. "Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up #endcyberbullying."