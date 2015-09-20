Tori Kelly Steals the Show at the 2015 iHeart Radio Music Festival 

With temps above 100 degrees, thousands of people still crowded the outdoor iHeartRadio music festival village in Las Vegas to rock out to the likes of Tori Kelly, Hozier and Trey Songz. The village was action packed Saturday afternoon, with fans not only dancing to the performances on a makeshift lawn, but also grubbing on super spicy wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, sliding down an inflatable Twix slide, and cooling off in tents filled with perks—Hulu gave out free cups of vanilla Dippin’ Dots in theirs, for example.

There were food trucks everywhere as well, serving up everything from flavored cones of shaved ice to funnel cakes. After Kelly gave us chills and had us throwing our hands in the air with her performances, we caught up with her at a meet-and-greet at the Garnier Fructis tent, where attendees got their hair styled for free. “It’s amazing,” she told us about performing at iHeart. “Someone told me there’s like 20,000 [people] out there right now, so yeah, pretty surreal.”

RELATED: Why Tori Kelly Is a True Hustler, IMHO

The songstress, who rocked a colorful sequin Parker romper for her performance, called festivalgoers “troopers,” adding that in spite of the heat, “they were still going crazy (and sweating like crazy) during all of the songs” she sang. And who could blame them. The rifts alone in Kelly’s vocal stylings are enough to make anyone entranced.

Kelly’s talents aside though, there were several other artists who put on a show at the village stage. Trey Songz made ladies lose their minds when he took off his shirt during his set, and Demi Lovato killed it as well, slaying the stage in high-waist shorts, a fishnet top and cropped white jacket after performing the night before at the festival.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes brought out surprise guest Hailee Steinfeld during his performance for a quick collaboration. “She’s amazing and it was really cool to be able to put her on stage and do that with her. It was really fun,” Shawn later told reporters about their onstage duet at the iHeartMusic Festival.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Oribe Hairspray

RELATED: Tori Kelly and Hollywood's Rising Stars Shine at People's Ones to Watch Party