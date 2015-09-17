Tori Kelly and Hollywood's Rising Stars Shine at People's Ones to Watch Party 

As New York Fashion Week wraps up in the Big Apple, Emmys madness has kicked off in Los Angeles, with People magazine celebrating Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming stars at its Ones to Watch party Wednesday night. Tori Kelly, whose music career has skyrocketed this year with the success of “It Should Have Been Us,” was one of the honorees on hand at the bash at Ysabel in West Hollywood, Calif., bringing a rocker chic element to the red carpet in a Zadig & Voltaire gold blazer, shimmery black pants and white platform Vibrant kicks.

The songstress told us it was a “huge honor” to even be considered for the nod, adding, “It feels good to have your hard work throughout the year recognized and just to kind of get that boost of encouragement—that support—is nice.” Meanwhile Tessa Thompson, who wowed in a blue-and-black structured Emanuel Ungaro dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood heels (complete with a pearl in the crevice) told us she too felt so honored to be one of People’s Ones to Watch.“I think it’s incredible to be in such good company with people from afar who I think are doing such fantastic things,” the Dear White People star said. “It’s nice to be honored in this way.”

The actress also gushed over her Ungaro look for the event, telling us that as soon as she put it on, she knew she wanted to wear it. “There was something kind of structural about this [dress],” said. “It has a pocket, which is like my kingdom for a dress, and when you run down the things that happen on this dress you’re like ‘that’s a lot of dress,’ but it manages to feel modern and seamless.” Honoree and new dad Evan Ross was also on hand to take on the festivities, rocking shaved blond hair and an Yves Saint Laurent ensemble, as were fellow honorees Francesca Eastwood, Mr. Robot star Rami Malek and dancer extraordinaire Maddie Zeigler, among many others.

