Here Are Topshop's Best On-Sale Summer Fashion Finds—Shop Them Now

You can always count on Topshop for trendy and affordable finds—a combo that is hard to come by. The British-born brand has an impressive history, which includes collaborations with Kate Moss, campaigns with Cara Delevingne, seasonal runway shows at London Fashion Week. So, when Topshop's summer sale rolls around (which boasts up to 50 percent off), you know you're in for something good—like the too-cute striped skirt above ($35, originally $68; topshop.com). Here, we sorted through the pages and pages of sale items and zeroed in on the chicest finds. Shop now—and thank us later.

RELATED: The Net-A-Porter Designer Sale Just Got That Much Better—and We Want Everything!

The Details

Shippping: Free! Standard shipping—four to seven business days—is free within the U.S., while express shipping, which will deliver in up to three days, will cost you $15.

Returns: You can return online orders for free using UPS or you can return in store (click here for store locations).

Clothing

Courtesy

1. Highneck playsuit, $50 (originally $95); topshop.com.

2. Sleeveless coat, $55 (originally $105); topshop.com.

3. Mesh skater dress, $35 (originally $68); topshop.com.

4. Leaf-print culottes, $45 (originally $84); topshop.com.

5. Striped dress, $24 (originally $48); topshop.com.

6. Lace hem skirt, $30 (originally $60); topshop.com.

7. D-ring bralette, $15 (originally $40); topshop.com.

8. Color-block sweater, $40 (originally $80); topshop.com.

RELATED: 11 Things Every Woman in Her 20s Should Own

Accessories

Courtesy

1. Rhinestone earring set, $5 (originally $9); topshop.com.

2. Marble ring, $7 (originally $14); topshop.com.

3. Leather belt, $15 (originally $50); topshop.com.

4. Suede ankle boots, $90 (originally $150); topshop.com.

5. Strappy mule pumps, $65 (originally $125); topshop.com.

6. Embossed sneakers, $20 (originally $40); topshop.com.

PHOTOS: 16 Summer Basics Under $200