Topshop Launches the Ultimate Fashion Throwback Collection

Consider this the ultimate fashion throwback. Topshop has launched an "Archive" collection that comprises 33 limited-edition archival pieces reissued from decades past—all of which epitomizes the brand's trademark "irreverently cool British style."

Given the current '70s and '90s resurgence in street style and on the runways, fashion nostalgia has struck big time, making this throwback collection all the more compelling. There are smock dresses of the '70s, disco flares and pouffy prom dresses of the '80s, and minimalist Lurex halter dress of the '90s.

And this is just the start. This vintage collection marks the start of a growing social campaign #BringThatBack in which shoppers are encouraged to share their most-loved Topshop pieces and advocate for them to return to stores. Below, take a look at the rest of the campaign, modeled by Keith Richards's granddaughter Ella Richards. The Archive collection is available starting today at Topshop.com and at Topshop stores.

In other news, the British retailer has gone green with the "Topshop Reclaim" 20-piece collection with pieces, like a floral-print jumpsuit and a white jean jacket, all cut from sustainable, surplus material and product cut-offs. Love!

