Topshop and Topman Head to Nordstrom, Rachel Zoe is Opening a Blow-Dry Bar in NYC, and More!

Image zoom Getty Images (4); Courtesy Photo; Wenn

1. Topshop and Topman have arrived at your local Nordstrom. [Racked]

2. Rachel Zoe is embarking on a new, different endeavor: she's opening a salon! [Style Bistro]

3. Simon Cowell puts worried American Idol fans to rest. Randy. Jackson. Will. Be. Back. [CNN]

4. Sad news Lochtenation! Ryan has given up hope on any Blake Lively romance now that she's married. [People]

5. Would you use car paint on your nails? [Refinery 29]

6. Can you imagine Titanic without Leonardo DiCaprio? [Vulture]