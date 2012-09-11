Topshop and Topman Head to Nordstrom, Rachel Zoe is Opening a Blow-Dry Bar in NYC, and More!
Getty Images (4); Courtesy Photo; Wenn
1. Topshop and Topman have arrived at your local Nordstrom. [Racked]
2. Rachel Zoe is embarking on a new, different endeavor: she's opening a salon! [Style Bistro]
3. Simon Cowell puts worried American Idol fans to rest. Randy. Jackson. Will. Be. Back. [CNN]
4. Sad news Lochtenation! Ryan has given up hope on any Blake Lively romance now that she's married. [People]
5. Would you use car paint on your nails? [Refinery 29]
6. Can you imagine Titanic without Leonardo DiCaprio? [Vulture]