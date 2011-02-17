To celebrate Van Cleef & Arpels first exhibition in America at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York City, "Set in Style," we put together a gallery of some of the firm’s most famous fans and their stunning jewels. From Eva Mendes's turquoise bib to Grace Kelly's wedding gifts, the awe-inspiring designs include everything from refined and innovative to colorful and cute. Click through the gallery to see the top Van Cleef & Arpels moments ever.

— Marion Fasel