The Top Van Cleef & Arpels Moments Ever!

Everett Collection; Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Feb 17, 2011 @ 12:51 pm

To celebrate Van Cleef & Arpels first exhibition in America at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York City, "Set in Style," we put together a gallery of some of the firm’s most famous fans and their stunning jewels. From Eva Mendes's turquoise bib to Grace Kelly's wedding gifts, the awe-inspiring designs include everything from refined and innovative to colorful and cute. Click through the gallery to see the top Van Cleef & Arpels moments ever.

— Marion Fasel

