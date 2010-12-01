The Top Looks from William Rast for Target

The official lookbook came out today, and we've picked our four favorite looks from the collaboration coming to stores and Target.com on December 19th. From left, there's an embellished tank ($29.99), twill jacket ($44.99), and faux-leather shorts ($39.99); then a flag tunic ($34.99) and ponte vest ($39.99); next a chambray shirt ($34.99) and faux-leather shorts; and finally, on the far right, a leather jacket ($199.99), flag tunic, and embellished tank. Kudos to Justin Timberlake, the co-founder of William Rast, for making such cute and affordable pieces!