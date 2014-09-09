Top Coats: Amp Up Your Look this Fall with Chic Outerwear

A boxy overcoat offers an opposites-attract sort of complement to skinny jeans, especially when it adds an intense jolt of color. Miranda Kerr, Elle Fanning, and Gwen Stefani are all fans of topping off their looks with this classic, ladylike staple. To wear the coat "editor-style," as many of those street-style-savvy runway-show attendees do, simply drape it over your shoulders and hold onto the lapels. Shop this chic look below, from attention-grabbing brights to wear-everywhere neutrals.

Courtesy

From left: Issa ($725, net-a-porter.com); Mango ($170; mango.com); Zara ($149; zara.com).

Courtesy

From left: DAY Birger et Mikkelsen ($420; net-a-porter.com); H&M ($129; hm.com); Max Mara ($795; matchesfashion.com).

Courtesy

From left: Zara ($399; zara.com); Top Shop ($158; topshop.com); MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela ($787; farfetch.com).

