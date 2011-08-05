The Top 25: Best Celebrity Beach Style!

Cr PacificCoastNews.com, 808Tropix / Splash News, SDFL/Prahl/Splash News, starsurf / Splash News
InStyle Staff
Aug 05, 2011 @ 2:00 pm

It's one thing to impress on the red carpet with yards of silk and tulle; it's an even more impressive feat to do so in 20 square inches of fabric and a healthy dose of sunscreen. From Kate Bosworth and Rachel Bilson to Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez, these stars have proved their beach style via multiple stylish beach sightings. Click "See the Photos" to see who else tops our list!

MORE:Creative Cover-Ups Shop Star Bikinis

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!