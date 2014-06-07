Tonys Time! 7 Sizzling Reasons to Tune In

Image zoom Kevin Kane/WireImage

Cue up the music, the 68th Annual Tony Awards are Sunday night! The evening honors the best and brightest stars of Broadway, and this year's ceremony is gearing up to be quite the showstopper. Hugh Jackman returns to host for the fourth time, bringing his charm and on-pitch voice to broadcast live straight from Radio City Music Hall. You'll want to tune in for his opening number for sure, and then stay for the rest of the show. Here are our top 7 reasons to tune in:

1. THE RETURN OF NPHLast year Neil Patrick Harris wowed us as the host, but this year he's coming back as a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading in a Musical nominee for his role as Hedwig the transgender German rock star in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. And he is performing! Perhaps in full drag? We can only hope.

2. JENNIFER HUDSON AND TINA FEY = BEST TEAM EVER?One of the best things about the Tonys is that they not only look at the past year, they also preview the most buzzed-about productions in the works. This year, we will get a preview of Harvey Weinstein's Peter Pan-inspired Finding Neverland musical through a performance by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson. Tina Fey will be introducing her number, and we really wish they have a live camera backstage so we can pretend to besties with both of those power girls.

3. STING WILL SING TOOThe rock star is also going to preview his new musical, The Last Ship, which will debut on The Great White Way later this year.

4. YOU WILL HEAR IDINA MENZEL SING AND IT WON'T BE "LET IT GO"Love Frozen, but ready to give it's hit song "Let It Go" a break? The Broadway vet will take the stage to perform a tune from her musical If/Then for which she is nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical category. And yes, you'll hear her hit those belt-it-out notes she's so famous for.

5. HEAD-TURNING EYE CANDYHello, boys! Ladies, you'll have more to stare at than Wolverine all night. Bradley Cooper, Ethan Hawke, Orlando Bloom, L.L. Cool J, Patrick Wilson and T.I. are all scheduled to be there. It's enough to give you whiplash.

6. UNEXPECTED RED CARPET FASHIONThis isn't the Oscars but you can expect some gorgeous gowns without all the pressure. Designers love to support Broadway and many do so by dressing the presenters, nominees and guests. We are especially looking forward to what fashion darlings and guests Emmy Rossum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kate Mara and Leighton Meester will choose. Our guess is at least one will be in Zac Posen or Proenza Schouler.

7. PAY ATTENTION TO THE BEST COSTUMES CATEGORYFashion lovers, this category is for you. Costume designers spend months crafting specific looks for each character and this is one of those rare moments their behind the scenes work gets a spotlight. This year, there are eight shows nominated (for plays, it's Act One, Machinal, Casa Valentina and Twelfth Night; for musicals it's A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Bullets Over Broadway, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch). The eight designers created a total of 908 costumes combined. Currently the costumes are on display at Bloomingdale's in NYC.

The Tony Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m EST.