Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets Emotional in Tony Awards Speech Dedicated to His Wife and the Orlando Victims: Watch

Hamilton swept the ranks at Sunday night's 2016 Tony Awards, where the hip-hop musical's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a heart-wrenching acceptance speech.

Broadway's biggest night was a more somber affair than years past, with the theater community remembering the victims of the Orlando shooting. Host James Corden, performers, and presenters called out the tragedy during the show, but none quite like Miranda, who paid tribute to the fallen when he accepted the best original score Tony.

For his speech, the star wrote and delivered a passionate sonnet that both honored his wife, Vanessa, and paid tribute to the victims.

"My wife’s the reason anything gets done. She nudges me towards promise by degrees. She is a perfect symphony of one," he said. "We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they’re finished songs and start to play."

“When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day,” Miranda continued and audibly began to get choked up. "And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside. ... Now fill the world with music love and pride ."

Watch the whole moving speech in the video at top.