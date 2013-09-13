Tony Danza, Scarlett Johansson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Jeremy Luke Celebrate Don Jon in New York City

Image zoom Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Last night, the stars of the upcoming film Don Jon came out to celebrate its New York City premiere sponsored by Entertainment Weekly at the SVA Theater. The women of the film--including newly engaged Scarlett Johansson, in a mint Roland Mouret silk frock, and Julianne Moore, dressed in a sheer embroidered black Jason Wu gown--stole the show from the guys as they shined on the red carpet. But the night truly belonged to Joseph Gordon-Levitt who not only stars in the new comedy, but was the writer and director of a film, which follows womanizer Jon Martello, or Don Jon, who has unrealistic relationship expectations from watching pornography. Enter Barbara Sugarman (Johansson), a hopeless romantic who completely changes Martello's game and the two soon find themselves comically trying to make their relationship work. The film also stars Tony Danza and Jeremy Luke, and as Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut, we have a feeling it's going to be a good one! Don Jon opens in theaters everywhere on September 27th.

