We Might See Zac Posen Design Broadway Costumes in the Future

Zac Posen is a theater buff—he loves it as much as his #CookingWithZac hobby—which is why he dresses Broadway stars every year for the Tony Awards.

In the past, we’ve seen his designs on everyone from previous winners such as Pippin’s Patina Miller and Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s Lena Hall to veterans like Idina Menzel and Judith Light. At last night’s show, his affinity toward Broadway continued: He walked the carpet with Bernadette Peters on his arm in a lime strapless design (above) and also dressed best featured actress in a play winner Annaleigh Ashford in a green gown (with playful pockets that she called “magical”) that shimmered when you saw it up close in person (below).

The actress wore a vibrant Zac Posen gown. Walter McBride/WireImage

With his love for Broadway on public display, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until Posen decides to move his work beyond the red carpet and onto the stage in the form of Posen-designed costumes. Turns out, designing for Broadway on his to-do list “when the right project happens,” he told InStyle. “I have been approached before and it wasn’t the right time or the right project, so when it’s the perfect thing when I can really dream and collaborate and elevate, I’m there.”

Peters, who was listening to Posen’s response, couldn’t help but jump in. “He’ll do it,” she said, nodding emphatically. “I predict it will happen.” Now that’ll truly be a fashion show.

