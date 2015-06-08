Tonys Nominee Ruth Wilson Secretly Hoped Fellow Nominee Helen Mirren Would Win

Ruth Wilson may have walked the Tonys red carpet in a magenta Ralph Lauren gown Sunday night, but what she really brought was a calm attitude. Wilson, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her role in Constellations opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, told us on the red carpet that she felt “quite relaxed” even though she was up for an award. Her reasoning? “I think Helen Mirren might win,” she said. “Actually, if I do win I haven’t prepped anything so then I’ll be concerned. So I hope Mirren wins so I can have a good night.” She was right: Helen Mirren took home the Tony. Good nights all around.

