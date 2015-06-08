Tonys Nominee Ruth Wilson Secretly Hoped Fellow Nominee Helen Mirren Would Win

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 08, 2015 @ 9:30 am

Ruth Wilson may have walked the Tonys red carpet in a magenta Ralph Lauren gown Sunday night, but what she really brought was a calm attitude. Wilson, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her role in Constellations opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, told us on the red carpet that she felt “quite relaxed” even though she was up for an award. Her reasoning? “I think Helen Mirren might win,” she said. “Actually, if I do win I haven’t prepped anything so then I’ll be concerned. So I hope Mirren wins so I can have a good night.” She was right: Helen Mirren took home the Tony. Good nights all around.

PHOTOS: See the All the Red Carpet Looks from the 2015 Tony Awards

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!