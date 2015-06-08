Inside the Official Tony Awards After-Party at the Plaza Hotel

Oh, what a night! Just moments after Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming signed off after the final performance by the 10th anniversary cast of Jersey Boys at the 2015 Tony Awards, hundreds of theater-loving guests jumped out of their seats to kick off the post-award show celebrations.

InStyle followed the cast of Fun Home out the Radio City Music Hall doors (their production won the coveted best musical award along with four others), as little Sydney Lucas freaked out with co-star and best lead actor in a musical winner Michael Cerveris over their show's big win. They ducked into their own after-party just down the street, while everyone else headed nine blocks up Fifth Avenue to the Plaza Hotel for the official Tonys after-party.

Jemal Countess/Getty

This year’s theme was Marie Antoinette with a mix of Versailles. That means opulence in every sense of the word. Case in point: The gorgeous entryway, with crystal chandeliers and roses in shades of pale pink, peach, ivory, and magenta filling the room and floral installations covering every table (and one wall) in sight. It smelled just as marvelous as it looked and partygoers bottlenecked in this area just to take their own pictures inside the pop-up garden.

“This party is totally crazy,” said Annaleigh Ashford (below, left), who proudly showed off her new trophy for best featured actress in a play to anyone who asked. “I’m totally overwhelmed with joy and love and the blessing of having my family around me at the culmination of one of the biggest dreams of my life.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty

The party spread out over two floors (and one mezzanine). Downstairs, the Plaza’s Todd English Food Hall opened after-hours to offer guests 98 different samples of their most decadent and delicious treats. We spotted Jason Alexander, Alex Sharp, Josh Groban, Beth Behrs, and Kat Dennings checking out the samples from Vive La Crepe, Three Tarts, Piada, and Sabi Sushi. Ruth Wilson waited in line for lobster rolls at Luke’s Lobster and Anna Chlumsky couldn’t believe her luck at Olma Caviar Boutique & Bar. “They’re giving out free caviar, omigod!” she squealed.

Upstairs, the wine was flowing—a chardonnay and a pinor noir—and the dance floor was bumping, with the Hank Lane Orchestra cranking out covers to “Can’t Hold Us” and “Party Rock Anthem.” Helen Mirren parked herself in a spot and let people come to her, while Patricia Clarkson and Jennifer Nettles relaxed on cozy blue couches. “I get so starstruck, so I’ll probably be too intimidated to introduce myself to anyone,” Nettles told us.

Jemal Countess/Getty

By 1 a.m. many of the biggest names in the bash headed off into the night to hit up other parties around town, such as Rita Wilson, who brought son Colin Hanks as her date for the evening. She was quick to show off her custom Tom Ford gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, which included a 20-carat diamond ring.

“What I'm wearing tonight is very special to me, and it might be one of my all-time favorite dresses ever,” she told us, biting into a foie gras sandwich before turning to the door. “We’re heading out to Alan Cumming’s party, then Tommy Tune’s party,” she said. “My feet are killing me right now, so I’ll see how I do.”

