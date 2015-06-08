Exclusive: Getting Ready for the Tony Awards with Host Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth is a superstar, and she proved at last night's 69th annual Tony Awards. She can sing, she can dance, she can act, she can make you laugh, and on top of it all, she can host an awards show that's broadcasted live across the United States. And she had even more up her sleeve: The petite star gave InStyle an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her evening, from getting ready to hitting the red carpet to performing a number from On the 20th Century for which she earned a best performance by a leading actress in a musical nomination to costume changes during the show.

By the time the best musical award had been given out, she and co-host Alan Cumming impressed the entire audience, including Fish in the Dark star Rita Wilson. "Kristin was unbelievable," Wilson told InStyle after the telecast. "On top of doing eight shows a week for her own show, she had to learn all the song and dance numbers to host to the Tonys. To me, Kristin epitomizes how much hard-working talent there is on Broadway."

Scroll down to see the Tony Awards from Chenoweth's own perspective.

1. “Feeling fabulous as my team works their magic.”

Courtesy

2. “Love this fabulous Zac Posen silver beaded gown.”

Courtesy

RELATED: On the 20th Century's Costume Designer Explains the Timeless Fashion that Makes the Show Really Sing

3. “The start of it all..... Tony Awards here I come.”

Courtesy

4. “Can you tell that I absolutely adore him?”

Courtesy

5. “So excited to host the Tony Awards, needed to take a moment and make sure this is real.”

Courtesy

6. “We are clearly, very serious about this job backstage.”

Courtesy

7. “Feeling like a million bucks in this satin Oscar de la Renta gown.”

Courtesy

8. “So many outfit changes so little time—must be Broadway!”

Courtesy

9. “Gorgeous ring and earrings by Eva Fehren to go with my sparkly stilettos. Head to toe glam.”

Courtesy

10. “You’ve got to customize it, darling.”

Courtesy

11. "My view from the stage!"

Courtesy

Catch Kristin Chenoweth on stage again in On the 20th Century. Find tickets at roundabouttheatre.org.

PHOTOS: See All the Best Looks from the 2015 Tony Awards