Hamilton Leads the Pack of 2016 Tony Award Nominees

The 2016 Tony Awards nominations are here to celebrate the best in theater this year, and in the 24 competitive categories, Hamilton leads the way. The musical is up for 16 awards, including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (both Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. are nominated in the category), Best Actress in a Musical (for Phillipa Soo), Best Original Score, and many more.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was nominated for her role in the play Eclipsed, which scored six total nominations, while Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski got a nom for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for She Loves Me, which is up for eight awards.

The winners will be announced on June 12 at the 70th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony winner and The Late Late Show host James Corden. Keep scrolling for the full list of nominees, and find more information at tonyawards.com.

Best Play

Eclipsed

The Father

The Humans

King Charles III

Best Musical

Bright Star

Hamilton

School of Rock – The Musical

Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Waitress

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller's The Crucible

Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge

Blackbird

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Noises Off

Best Revival of a Musical

The Color Purple

Fiddler on the Roof

She Loves Me

Spring Awakening

Best Book of a Musical

Bright Star, Steve Martin

Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda

School of Rock – The Musical, Julian Fellowes

Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, George C. Wolfe

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Bright Star, Music: Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Lyrics: Edie Brickell

Hamilton, Music & Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda

School of Rock – The Musical, Music: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics: Glenn Slater

Waitress, Music & Lyrics: Sara Bareilles

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabriel Byrne, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Jeff Daniels, Blackbird

Frank Langella, The Father

Tim Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Mark Strong, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Lange, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Laurie Metcalf, Misery

Lupita Nyong'o, Eclipsed

Sophie Okonedo, Arthur Miller's The Crucible

Michelle Williams, Blackbird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Alex Brightman, School of Rock – The Musical

Danny Burstein, Fiddler on the Roof

Zachary Levi, She Loves Me

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Laura Benanti, She Loves Me

Carmen Cusack, Bright Star

Cynthia Erivo, The Color Purple

Jessie Mueller, Waitress

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, The Humans

Bill Camp, Arthur Miller's The Crucible

David Furr, Noises Off

Richard Goulding, King Charles III

Michael Shannon, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Pascale Armand, Eclipsed

Megan Hilty, Noises Off

Jayne Houdyshell, The Humans

Andrea Martin, Noises Off

Saycon Sengbloh, Eclipsed

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Brandon Victor Dixon, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Christopher Fitzgerald, Waitress

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Christopher Jackson, Hamilton

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jane Krakowski, She Loves Me

Jennifer Simard, Disaster!

Adrienne Warren, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, Thérèse Raquin

Christopher Oram, Hughie

Jan Versweyveld, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge

David Zinn, The Humans

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Es Devlin & Finn Ross, American Psycho

David Korins, Hamilton

Santo Loquasto, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

David Rockwell, She Loves Me

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Michael Krass, Noises Off

Clint Ramos, Eclipsed

Tom Scutt, King Charles III

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Tuck Everlasting

Jeff Mahshie, She Loves Me

Ann Roth, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Katz, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Justin Townsend, The Humans

Jan Versweyveld, Arthur Miller's The Crucible

Jan Versweyveld, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Hamilton

Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Ben Stanton, Spring Awakening

Justin Townsend, American Psycho

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, King Charles III

Jonathan Kent, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Joe Mantello, The Humans

Liesl Tommy, Eclipsed

Ivo Van Hove, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Spring Awakening

John Doyle, The Color Purple

Scott Ellis, She Loves Me

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

George C. Wolfe, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton

Savion Glover, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Hofesh Shechter, Fiddler on the Roof

Randy Skinner, Dames at Sea

Sergio Trujillo, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

Best Orchestrations

August Eriksmoen, Bright Star

Larry Hochman, She Loves Me

Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton

Daryl Waters, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed