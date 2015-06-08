Tony Awards 2015: Find Out All the Winners

This post originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. To read more posts like this, visit ew.com.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, An American in Paris, and Fun Home were among the big winners at this year’s 69th annual Tony Awards. And although there were multiple silver statues given out to the same show, voters seemed to spread the wealth with numerous honors also going to The King and I (which took home Best Revival of a Musical.)

While Dame Helen Mirren put herself one Grammy Award away from snatching an EGOT thanks to her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience, Kelli O’Hara and Ruthie Ann Miles dominated the Best Actress and Best Featured Actress in a Musical categories. View a complete list of winners ahead.

Best Musical: Fun Home

Best Play: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Best Revival of a Play: Skylight

Best Revival of a Musical: The King and I

Best Director of a Musical: Sam Gold, Fun Home

Best Director of a Play: Marianne Elliott, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Michael Ceveris, Fun Home

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Kelli O’Hara, The King and I

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle, Something Rotten

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Ruthie Ann Miles, The King and I

Best Leading Actor in a Play: Alex Sharp, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Helen Mirren, The Audience

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Annaleigh Ashford, You Can’t Take It With You

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Richard McCabe, The Audience

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Paule Constable, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Bunny Christie and Finn Ross, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Best Costume Design of a Play: Christopher Oram, Wolf Hall Parts One and Two

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, An American in Paris

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bob Crowley, An American In Paris

Best Orchestrations: Chris Austin, Don Sebesky & Bill Elliott, An American In Paris

Best Choreoraphy: Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris

Best Score: Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, Fun Home

Best Book: Lisa Kron, Fun Home

Isabelle Stevenson Award: Stephen Schwartz

