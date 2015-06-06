It's Tony Awards Time! 7 Sizzling Reasons You Should Tune In

Get your jazz hands ready, the 69th Annual Tony Awards will air live this Sunday night (June 7) honoring the best of the 37 productions that opened this season on the Great White Way. Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth, two stars who are beloved both by television and Broadway fans, are set to host the show live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and we're anticipating with their raunchy senses of humor, they'll give even Golden Globes duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey a run for their money. But the hilarious twosome is just the start! Here are our top 7 reasons to tune in:

1. The Incredible Guest List

This year happens to be one of the buzziest in a while, as Helen Mirren and Carey Mulligan are just a few of the box office megastars nominated for Tonys. But it's not just the nominees who you'll be looking out for; Amanda Seyfried, Larry David, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, Jim Parsons, Bryan Cranston, Ashley Tisdale, Sting, Debra Messing, Jennifer Nettles, Rose Byrne, and Taylor Schilling are all slated to make appearances.

2. The Bradley Cooper Factor

One year ago, Bradley Cooper showed up at the Tonys to promote his role in The Elephant Man. This year he returns as a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play nominee for the production. He's up against Bill Nighy of Skylight, and we're betting it's going to be one of these two to take home the trophy. If it's Cooper, you can expect him to thank his Mom, so be prepared to sigh and say "awwwww."

3. Vanessa Hudgens Will Sing for You

We've never heard teen screams during a musical as much as we did when we went to see Vanessa Hudgens as Gigi in the musical of the same name. The stage-dooring (when fans wait for the stars at the stage door post-performance) after that show was as insane as it was for Jake Gyllenhaal when he was in Constellations—that is, we heard Mariah Carey-worthy octave from superfans. Now you don't have to go to New York to see what all the fuss is about: She'll perform "The Night They Invented Champagne" alongside Corey Cott and nominee Victoria Clark during the telecast.

4. Glee's Back! Kind of…

Matthew Morrison, aka Mr. Schue of Glee, will find his rightful spot singing on TV again during the Tony Awards, when he busts out "Stronger" from his musical Finding Neverland. It's not nominated, so drink in his airtime when it comes.

5. Records Will Be Broken

OK, this is something we've never seen before. Josh Groban will break records on Sunday when he invites 175 performers to join him on stage for his performance, the most ever in a single number in Tonys history. Sure it's schtick-y, but we're buying in.

6. If You Don't Know Kelli O'Hara by Now, You Will

Kelli O'Hara is a superstar on Broadway. Seeing her live in the theater is a powerful experience. She's widely thought to be the frontrunner in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as schoolteacher Anna Leonowens in The King & I, a production that earned nine nominations, including the coveted Best Revival of a Musical nod. We're betting she's going to prove her showstopper status when she performs "Getting to Know You" and "Shall We Dance?" from the production. (Get to know her better with our Q&A.)

7. The Tonys Are Getting Social

Well, they've always been a hot topic on social media, but this year, they're doing something super cool. Andy Karl, who is nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for On the 20th Century, along with the entire cast of Something Rotten, which is nominated for Best Musical, will be live-tweeting during the ceremony. Follow the hashtag #MyTonys to get an inside look at what goes on when the cameras aren't looking.

The Tony Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, June 7 at 8/7c.

