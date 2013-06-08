Tony Awards 2013 Air Sunday Night! 5 Things You Won't Want to Miss

The 67th Annual Tony Awards air tomorrow! It's Broadway's biggest night, and the stars are all headed to the legendary Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the greatness of the Great White Way. Here's what we can't wait to see: 1. @ACTUALLYNPH Neil Patrick Harris will return to host the show for the fourth time, and we hear he's been rehearsing like mad to get ready for the big night. Last year, he called The Tonys "50 Shades of Gay." What's going to be his lasting punchline this time? 2. PRESENTER POWER Scarlett Johansson, Sigourney Weaver, Anna Kendrick (who got her start on Broadway), Zachary Quinto, Broadway legend Audra McDonald, Smash star Megan Hilty, and Glee's Matthew Morrison will all take the stage to present at the Tonys. 3. NORA EPHRON'S MOMENT While author and playwright Nora Ephron passed away last year, her legacy lives on. Her play, Lucky Guy, is nominated for Best Play of the Year. 4. THE ULTIMATE PARTY GIRL ON STAGE, CYNDI LAUPER Cyndi Lauper penned the lyrics and music to Kinky Boots, which is the top-nominated musical of the year with 13 nods. (Matilda, The Musical followed with 12, Pippin earned 10, and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella scored 9.) Lauper is nominated for Best Original Score. The musical is also up for the top award of the night, Best Musical of the Year. 5. BOYS NIGHT Tom Hanks (in Lucky Guy) is up against Broadway mainstays Nathan Lane (in The Nance), David Hyde Pierce (Vania and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as well as Tom Sturridge (Orphans) and Tracy Letts (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Award. It's tough competition! Click here to see the full list of nominees. HOW TO WATCH WITH US The Tonys will air Sunday, June 9 at 8/7c on CBS. For New Yorkers and die-hard Broadway fans, there will be a simulcast airing in Times Square, featuring a performance by the cast of Rock of Ages. You can also watch a live webcast of the red carpet and the winners press room on tonyawards.com. For live updates that night, follow @TheTonyAwards on Twitter. And we'll be there! Follow @InStyle on Twitter and @InStyleMagazine on Instagram to get an inside look. MORE: • Inside the 2012 Tony Awards • Remembering Nora Ephron • See More Party Moments
Tony Awards 2013 Air Sunday Night! 5 Things You Won't Want to Miss
Andrew H. Walker/WireImage for Tony Awards Productions