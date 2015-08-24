Tontouring Is Now a Thing—and It Could Be the Answer to Flawless Skin 24/7

Step aside contouring, strobing and baking. There’s a new makeup trend to add into your ample beauty vocabulary, and it’s one that will answer the prayers of every lazy (and busy) girl out here. Tontouring, which is the new, simpler alternative to the contouring phenomenon, could be your answer to 24/7 flawless skin—without all the extra time and effort.

The approach, which was established by Cocoa Brown founder Marissa Carter, was created to make all your skin care dreams come true through one prized summer beauty product: self-tanner. Carter, who recently demonstrated how to perfect this new technique via her Snapchat account, explained to the Daily Mail that, “It's every woman's dream to look good without makeup and this technique gives you the opportunity to wake up looking naturally, perfectly contoured.”

According to Carter, this new technique only needs to be performed once a week. To ensure an irresistible, long-lasting glow, begin by applying the self-tanner that best matches your skin all over the face—try a mousse formula like St. Tropez Self- Tanning Bronzing Mousse ($32; ulta.com) to avoid clogging the pores. Next, apply a darker self-tanner shade to the forehead using a foundation brush. Then, using an angled contouring brush like tarte The Slenderizer Bamboo Contour Brush ($32; sephora.com), apply a similarly dark color under the cheekbone and under the tip and down the sides of the nose to help make the nose look smaller. Finish off the look by blending everything in with your fingers.

Granted you applied and blended correctly, you will soon begin to notice your natural, vibrant radiance—a look that is reluctant to wash away quickly. This technique requires precision and patience, specifically to avoid a blotchy, uneven face. However, when done correctly, it will be almost impossible not to add it into your beauty routine.

