Meet Tonkey Bear, the Dog Who Looks Like a Real-Life Teddy Bear

If this adorable pup doesn't make you want to cuddle, we don't know what will. Tonkey Bear is the latest dog to take the Internet by storm, having gained over 152,000 followers on Instagram (@bearcoat_tonkey) in just eight weeks. What makes her so special? The fluffy 4-month-old Shar Pei resembles a real-life teddy bear. Tonkey's extra fuzzy bearcoat comes courtesy of a rare recessive gene that both parents must carry, making her one unique animal.

But Tonkey Bear isn't the only adorable canine in her household, she has a sister, Maxi. Check out their most adorable photos below.

Excuse me, but did somebody request a ridiculously good looking teddy? Tonkey Bear has arrived. #tbt . . 🐻 A photo posted by Tonkey Bear (@bearcoat_tonkey) on Jul 23, 2015 at 6:01am PDT

Head so big Tonkey just taking a break from holding it up😂😓 A photo posted by Tonkey Bear (@bearcoat_tonkey) on Jul 20, 2015 at 7:57pm PDT

Long time no see!! Tonkey is doing well and fluffier than ever. Have a great Monday! Love, . . 🐶🐨 A photo posted by Tonkey Bear (@bearcoat_tonkey) on Jul 6, 2015 at 4:13am PDT

Thanks for all the pawsitivity and cyber hugs! Tonkey is doing awesome. Her face was a bit swollen at first but she's looking better every day. They needed to shave some areas around her face so she feels a little silly. She also tells me she's saying no to coyotes for a while. 🚫 A photo posted by Tonkey Bear (@bearcoat_tonkey) on Jun 26, 2015 at 5:28am PDT

Furball on the loose! #puppy #sharpeisofinstagram #topsharpei #bearcoat #teddybear #tonkeygram #MaxandTonkey #bearcoattonkey A photo posted by Tonkey Bear (@bearcoat_tonkey) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:13pm PDT

