Meet Tonkey Bear, the Dog Who Looks Like a Real-Life Teddy Bear

If this adorable pup doesn't make you want to cuddle, we don't know what will. Tonkey Bear is the latest dog to take the Internet by storm, having gained over 152,000 followers on Instagram (@bearcoat_tonkey) in just eight weeks. What makes her so special? The fluffy 4-month-old Shar Pei resembles a real-life teddy bear. Tonkey's extra fuzzy bearcoat comes courtesy of a rare recessive gene that both parents must carry, making her one unique animal.
But Tonkey Bear isn't the only adorable canine in her household, she has a sister, Maxi. Check out their most adorable photos below.
When they tell you to start saving for college, but you don't know what that is, so you just sit and head tilt til' something happens. . . Also, it was so cool to be featured on BuzzFeed.com! Thank you Sami Main, homies for life ✊. . . #tonkeygram #on #buzzfeed #whaaaaaaat #MaxandTonkey #huge #piggy #justcuz #🐷🐻
Just riding around Petsmart filling up my cart when momma suddenly freaked out over my @mydogiscutest feature!! I'm making my debut!! . . #mydogiscutest #teddybear #igpets #instadog #bearcoattonkey #MaxandTonkey #cute #fluffy #puppy #sharpeisofinstagram #topdog #petsmartcanada #petsmart #sharpeilife #bearcoat #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofig #dailypuppy #dailyphoto
