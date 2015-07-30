Meet Tonkey Bear, the Dog Who Looks Like a Real-Life Teddy Bear

bearcoat_tonkey/Instagram
Kelsey Glein
Jul 30, 2015 @ 11:45 am

If this adorable pup doesn't make you want to cuddle, we don't know what will. Tonkey Bear is the latest dog to take the Internet by storm, having gained over 152,000 followers on Instagram (@bearcoat_tonkey) in just eight weeks. What makes her so special? The fluffy 4-month-old Shar Pei resembles a real-life teddy bear. Tonkey's extra fuzzy bearcoat comes courtesy of a rare recessive gene that both parents must carry, making her one unique animal.

But Tonkey Bear isn't the only adorable canine in her household, she has a sister, Maxi. Check out their most adorable photos below.

Max, Tonkey, and Tonkey's mouth towel ☔. . . #tonkey #the #walking #puddle 🐻

Excuse me, but did somebody request a ridiculously good looking teddy? Tonkey Bear has arrived. #tbt . . 🐻

Head so big Tonkey just taking a break from holding it up😂😓

Long time no see!! Tonkey is doing well and fluffier than ever. Have a great Monday! Love, . . 🐶🐨

Tonkey is in good hands this morning 🐻🐶. . . Happy #tgif! . . #sisters #cuddles #tonkeygram #friday #MaxandTonkey

