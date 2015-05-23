Tonight’s New Episode of Orphan Black Has a Shocking Ending...

Hey, Clone Club! Following last week’s introduction of Cosima’s new (and very stylish) love interest, as well as Sarah being devastatingly deserted and betrayed by Helena, tonight’s episode is sure to be a good one. We’ll see Alison and Donnie (whose hilarious antics have become one of our favorite parts of the show) continue on their latest conquest, more of Cosima’s new relationship, and of course, what Sarah has been up to while held captive by the military.

We can’t give too much away right now, but what we can say is that tonight’s episode is jam-packed with new details and lots of action, and an explosive ending that will have you on the edge of your seat—and maybe even reaching for the tissues.

Click through the gallery for more fashion details from last week’s episode, featuring some of our favorite looks yet, and don’t forget to tune in to BBC America tonight at 9/8 C to see what happens next – you won’t be disappointed!

Photos: Our Favorite Fashion Moments from Orphan Black Season 3