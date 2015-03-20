For Tonight's Glee Finale, Cook Up a Healthy Recipe Straight from Lea Michele

Tonight's Glee finale marks the end of our six-season obsession with the vocally gifted students of William McKinley High. We'll be watching right alongside millions of fellow Gleeks and, as an extra special touch to our series-ending viewing experience, we're cooking up one of Lea Michele’s favorite recipes for dinner.

RELATED: Watch Lea Michele Perform “Let It Go” in Glee’s Final Season Premiere and Look Back at the Most Memorable Performances

"Ask my friends and they’ll tell you that I’m the person who wants to talk about all the things I ate today, where we’re going for dinner, and all the things we could order and eat," the actress writes in her book Brunette Ambition ($17; amazon.com). "I really love food."

"For the Love of Food" is Chapter 4 in the Glee actress's lifestyle book which covers everything from recipes for DIY beauty masks to lessons she learned on Broadway. In it, Michele also shares some of her favorite, go-to meals.

Michele puts her health first and makes it a priority to eat fresh, nourishing meals. “I never treat my body like a garbage disposal and instead try to feed it only the best possible food,” she writes.

RELATED: See What Sentimental Souvenir Lea Michele Took from the Set of Glee

Her favorite meals are tasty and nutritious enough to give her the energy that she needs to navigate her busy days and maintain her gorgeous shiny hair and glowing skin. Though she’s the first to admit she isn’t above a “cheat” every once in awhile: “There are definitely nights when I need to eat an entire Amy’s frozen pizza in front of the television.”

RELATED: We Got Ready for the Golden Globes with Lea Michele

So what’s the best way to avoid bad habits? Cook your own meals!

Lea Michele shared three of the recipes in Brunette Ambition with InStyle.com. For breakfast, the singer cooks up a fluffy egg white frittata filled with colorful veggies. At lunch, a lentil burger keeps the star fueled for long afternoons on the set. Finally, Michele chows down on a nutrient-rich plate of salmon and asparagus for dinner.

PHOTOS: See Lea Michele's healthy recipes now and get cooking!