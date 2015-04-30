Tonight is the Season Finale of Mom! Star Sadie Calvano Tells Us Why the Cast Loves Having Chris Pratt on Set

Tonight, Mom wraps up its second season—and we have no doubt that the show has some serious laughs in store for us. But if we’ve learned anything from CBS’s most unpredictable comedy, which is helmed by Anna Faris and Allison Janney, it’s that you never know what will go down next. Even the sitcom’s stars are always kept on their toes—just ask Sadie Calvano, who plays Faris’s daughter and Janney’s granddaughter, Violet, on the show. “There’s never a dull moment, and there are a lot of twists and turns,” Calvano recently told InStyle when she visited our offices. “It’s been a pretty rollercoaster season.”

Robert Voets/CBS ©2015 CBS Broadcasting

The show’s characters have definitely gone through some major ups and downs this year—and the surprises continued off-camera, too. One of the most memorable moments on set this season was courtesy of none other than Faris’s husband, Chris Pratt. “Anna and I were in her dressing room right after we shot the finale, and all of the sudden, a huge bouquet of roses was delivered,” Calvano said. And such sweet gestures are the norm for the couple. “Chris is so thoughtful, and he and Anna are just the coolest—I’m obsessed with them.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Luckily for 18-year-old Calvano, she’ll get to keep spending time with the hilarious duo when filming begins for Mom's third season. “Chris is on our set all the time,” she said. “He comes to tapings every Friday when we shoot in front of an audience, and he chats with everyone backstage.” On the days that Pratt has the couple's two-year-old son, Jack, in tow, the cast is in for an adorable treat. “He’ll walk over to everyone and shake their hand, saying, ‘Hello, it’s nice to meet you,’” Calvano said. “It’s so cute!”

Other than hanging out with Faris’s fam, Calvano revealed that there’s plenty to look forward to when the series returns this fall. “The end of season two sets you up for a lot of surprises in season three,” she said. Plus, get excited to see more of fan-favorite Octavia Spencer on the show. “It’s so fun to have her on set, so I’m really glad that they’re bringing her character back.” And despite Spencer’s love-hate relationship with Janney on the show, “Octavia and Allison are best friends in real life,” Calvano said. How’s that for a little something to think about the next time their characters are at each other’s throats onscreen?

Monty Brinton/CBS ©2013 CBS Broadcasting Inc

Tune into the season finale of Mom, tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

