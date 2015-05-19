Take the Toms #WithoutShoes Challenge and Go Barefoot for a Good Cause

Consider this your final call to action to join in on the #WithoutShoes movement! Our favorite one-for-one footwear brand Toms is celebrating its One Day Without Shoes campaign for the eighth year, and it's rapidly gaining momentum.

From now until this Thursday, May 21, Toms will give away a pair of shoes to a child in need for every barefeet photo on Instagram tagged with the hashtag #WithoutShoes. More than 140,000 pairs have been given away so far. Their goal? 1 million.

If you're in New York City on May 21, pay a visit to the Toms store (located on 264 Elizabeth Street) for the chance to try out the barefeet photobooth for a custom #WithoutShoes backdrop. The store will also host a free yoga class between 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and throughout the day, free Toms coffee will be handed out for anyone participating in the #WithoutShoes movement. The takeaway here: Slip off your sandals and snap a 'gram now.

