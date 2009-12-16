Tomorrow Is Free Shipping Day!

Tomorrow marks the second annual Free Shipping Day, where over 500 online retailers will ship you your order free of charge! And just in the nick of time—with less than 10 days till Christmas, tomorrow is the last possible day online shoppers can place their orders to guarantee Christmas Eve delivery. Say goodbye to pesky shipping and handling charges at Jcrew.com, Target.com, Victoriassecret.com and Crateandbarrel.com, just to name a few of the participating stores! The full list will be revealed tomorrow at 12am EST, so if you have been procrastinating on your holiday to-do list—here's your free pass to get on top of it!

— Joyann King