Tommy Hilfiger's Limited-Edition Totes: See the Photos!

Sep 30, 2011

Tommy Hilfiger tapped a few of his favorite fashion pals to create limited-edition tote bags. The inspiration? "Americans in Paris." The $98 carryalls feature French-themed sketches, illustrations and collages by designers like Prabal Gurung, Sophie Theallet and Pamela Love, and 100% of the proceeds go to the CFDA's initiative to support emerging designers. The totes are available in select Tommy Hilfiger stores now, and they will hit Tommy.com later this month. Click through the gallery to see all 10 designs!

