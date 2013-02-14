Tommy Hilfiger's L.A. Flagship Opening: Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Alicia Keys, and More!

Tommy Hilfiger opened his 6,600-square-foot west coast flagship in Los Angeles last night, and there were plenty of stars on-hand to help him celebrate! InStyle cover girl Jessica Alba (in head-to-toe Hilfiger) and her husband Cash Warren co-hosted the night’s events, which included a cocktail party at the store opening on Beverly Boulevard, followed by a private dinner filled with tasty crab cakes, mini sliders, and other bites at West Hollywood’s Soho House. “It’s really easy when you have Tommy Hilfiger throwing the party,” Alba told InStyle.com of her duties. “You just show up and then you can relax!” And the New York designer brought a piece of the east coast with him—six-foot flat-screen TVs surrounded the patio, broadcasting Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week runway show to the A-list Tommy girls, including Drew Barrymore and "Girl on Fire" Alicia Keys. Click through the gallery to see more stars who celebrated Tommy’s L.A. opening!

— Kwala Mandel