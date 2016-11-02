Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid Toast Tommy Hilfiger's New Memoir

Tommy Hilfiger's friends are raising a glass to his latest accomplishment.

The American designer celebrated the release of his memoir, American Dreamer: My Life in Fashion and Business ($21; amazon.com), on Tuesday alongside many of the figures who’ve contributed to his success. Among the crowd of A-listers stood Serena Williams, Christie Brinkley, Karolina Kurkova, and frequent Hilfiger collaborator Gigi Hadid.

The mélange of high-profile faces, dressed appropriately in classic Hilfiger duds, met at New York's The Clocktower restaurant for the fête.

Brinkley opted for sailor style in head-to-toe Tommy—which included a set of navy booties, velvet high-waist shorts that showed off her impressively toned gams, and a nautical navy trench.

Williams wore a graphic bodysuit ($95; usa.tommy.com) from the designer’s recent collaboration with Hadid and paired them with black skinny jeans, over-the-knee leather boots, and a cozy-looking heather gray cardigan ($275; usa.tommy.com).

Model-of-the-moment Hadid looked ready to brave the cold in a cropped oatmeal-colored mock turtleneck sweater ($225; usa.tommy.com), a set of light-wash skinny jeans with racing stripes in a slightly darker wash, pale blue latex booties, and a metallic silver Tommy Hilfiger puffer coat.

This stylish Tommy Hilfiger-clad bunch looked ultra chic standing side by side, which begs the question: Is there a new girl squad on the Hollywood scene? Watch out, Taylor!