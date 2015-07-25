Cool Off with this Refreshing Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho Recipe

With temperatures soaring this time of year, there's no better way to cool off (and have dinner on the table in seconds flat) than with a bowl of amazing gazpacho. This mouthwatering rendition, care of super chef Seamus Mullen, owner of N.Y.C. butcher shop and tapas bar El Colmado and the award-winning Tertulia, fits the bill, and can easily be made days in advance. The chef gives this one a twist by pickling the watermelon in vinegar before pureeing it with the tomatoes.

The result? A special tartness that's been so well-received, El Colmado sells the soup in jars for customers to buy. "There's nothing like a ripe, plump juicy tomato in the heart of summer," Mullen rhapsodizes. "Try to avoid keeping tomatoes in the refrigerator as the cold, dry air sucks the moisture out of the fruit," he adds. "I keep them in a bowl on the counter and eat them as soon as they’re ready." Read on for the recipe.

RELATED: A Refreshing Frozen Watermelon Granita to Help You Cool Off This Summer

Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 pound vine-ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 pound seedless watermelon chunks

1/2 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1/2 English cucumber – peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped

1 small garlic clove, smashed

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

Directions

1. Combine the tomatoes, watermelon, bell pepper, cucumber, garlic, and both vinegars in a large mixing bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. In a blender, puree the marinated vegetables until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Ladle into bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves.

For more yummy tomato-based dishes, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

RELATED: Make This "Hot and Sweet" Watermelon Feta Salad Recipe From Top Chef Judge Hugh Acheson