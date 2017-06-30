Tom Holland Wore Nothing but a Thong Under His Spider-Man Suit

Tom Holland attempts some gravity-defying stunts in his Spidey suit in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he wasn’t exactly comfortable in his wardrobe. In fact, he wore his first thong for the filming of the movie, and he had some doubts about putting it on.

“The first thing you need to know, all I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs.’ I had serious misgivings—would my arsehole ever be the same again? But I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking no way, no way!” he told ShortList.

And going to the bathroom in the outfit wasn’t exactly easy. “You have to completely disrobe and then put a dressing gown on, but they’re very comfy ones, you can’t walk around in just a thong, can you imagine? And then you race across the lot to the toilet, then come back, get back into it—it’s such a mission,” he said.

“The suit really is a work of art, but wearing it is so unbelievably uncomfortable,” he added, though that’s not to say he doesn’t appreciate the honor. “Any discomfort is immediately outweighed by the privilege of wearing it.”

RELATED: Spider-Man Tom Holland Wore Zendaya's Clothes, Smashing Gender Norms in the Process

At least one more male in this world can appreciate the struggle. Watch the trailer above to see the thong-wearing superhero in action, and catch Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters July 7.