Meet Tom Holland, the New Teen Spider-Man With the Most Amazing Instagram Ever

It looks like there's a new Spider-Man in town. Marvel announced today that 19-year-old British actor Tom Holland will take up the web-slinging duties as Peter Parker in a reboot of the comic book franchise, set to hit theaters in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the young star, who appeared in 2012’s tsunami drama The Impossible and HBO’s mini-series Wolf Hall, had some serious competition for the role. "We saw many terrific young actors, but Tom’s screen tests were special. All in all, we are off to a roaring start," Marvel said in a statement.

Thanks to Holland's Instagram, we understand why they were impressed by the fresh-faced actor. If you peruse his account, you'll quickly find plenty of videos of him pulling off some very cool acrobatics—in slow motion no less. If you weren't convinced that he could slip into Spidey's suit, these clips should change your mind. Scroll down to watch him wow.

RELATED: The 25 Most Iconic Movie Kisses Of All Time

Bored A video posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:44am PDT

More fun more fun A video posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:40am PDT

Fun fun fun A video posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:37am PDT

That dodge though 😝 @harryholland64 @samholland1999 A video posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 3, 2015 at 4:02am PDT

RELATED: This Angelina Jolie Movie Has a Sequel in the Works