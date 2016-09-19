Has Tom Hiddleston Ever Looked Hotter? Taylor Swift's Ex Takes the Stage at the 2016 Emmys
Taylor Swift knows how to choose them wisely.
While the pop star may no longer be in a relationship with the handsome actor, 35-year-old High-Rise and upcoming Thor: Ragnarok star Tom Hiddleston looked exceptionally hot at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Taking the stage with Quantico star and InStyle August 2016 cover girl Priyanka Chopra, Hiddleston turned up the mercury as he prepared to present the award for Outstanding Director for a Limited Series or Movie.
For his on-camera moment, the English hunk rocked a classic black-tie Gucci suit. Sure, his speech may not have been something to make us fall out of our chairs for, but can we talk about that swoon-worthy accent? Hiddleston announced the award winner and helped hand it over to Susanne Bier for The Night Manager. The winner and actor exchanged a hug on stage before she addressed the crowd.
As for how he looked on the red carpet, let's just say we think the star defines what it means to smolder.
RELATED VIDEO: See the Stars on the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet
We need to see more of Hiddleston, stat.