Tom Hiddleston Had the Wildest Time at Boarding School

On Thursday's segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tom Hiddleston had a #TBT moment as he took a trip down memory lane reflecting about all the fun he got up to at boarding school.

The actor, who was on the show to promote his new film Kong: Skull Island, told the host that he knows many languages and is especially fluent at French, which he studied in school.

Kimmel joked, "If you're bad, you go to boarding school here. Your parents have had enough you," to which the chuckling Brit replied, "I always say boarding school was like a mixture of Harry Potter and The Great Escape—without the magic or Second World War."

While the 37-year-old revealed that the school was separated for boys and girls in his teenage years, he proudly said that some of his closest friends to this day were made during those years.

"You try and think of crazy things to do," the star reminisced, remembering that when he was 8 or 9 and living with a group of boys, the mischief makers would engage in so-called "dorm raids."

He explained that these shenanigans consisted of "going to get your pillows after lights out, get the pillow at the end of the pillow case, make it a kind of club, and go and start a huge pillow fight with the next door dormitory."

"The winner is determined by how many pillows you destroy," he concluded, laughing, to which the late night emcee responded, "You're lucky to be alive!"

Watch the full interview above to learn more about Hiddleston's antics!