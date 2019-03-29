The Internet Is Baffled By Tom Hiddleston's Women's Vitamin Ad — But the Chinese Market Loves It

A Chinese ad for Centrum women’s vitamins featuring Golden Globe-winning actor and British heartthrob Tom Hiddleston recently went viral, and the Western world is fully stumped by just about every part of it.

The video opens from the perspective of an unknown woman (presumably “you”), as she runs downstairs to find Hiddleston preparing a Pinterest-worthy plate of multicolored vegetables with a heart-shaped egg in the center. “I finished early so I thought I’d pop back and make you breakfast,” he tells her — er, you. What did he finish early? Where is he “popping back” from? We may never know. He then reminds her (sorry, you!) in Chinese, to take your vitamins. “You look great,” he says as he makes aggressive eye contact with you. Once he has you where he wants you (nutrient-filled and flattered) he leaves (!!!). “I’ll probably be a bit busy for the next few weeks,” he tells you, in true f—boi fashion, before swapping his apron for a sleek blazer and hitting the road.

We have a lot of questions.

Evidently, so did the rest of the internet:

This ad is peculiar. After spending most of it working the angle of Tom-Hiddleston-as-Ultimate-Boyfriend, it suddenly bizarrely ends with him saying he's gonna be working late a lot. And now that delicious Centrum tastes like ashes. https://t.co/0gWz9UVXNP — Mac Rogers (@macwrites) March 27, 2019

Who else feels deeply uncomfortable watching that Tom Hiddleston breakfast video/ad/whatever? — salakavala7 (@salakavala7) March 27, 2019

tom hiddleston is cool and all (dont get me wrong i like him a lot he's great) but that new mystic messenger-esque ad he made.... pic.twitter.com/l9Ra4j6WZs — cait 📝 /ᐠ=ᆽ=ᐟ \ ˢᵗᵘᵈʸ (@vvhinys) March 27, 2019

Seeing that ad with Tom Hiddleston eye fucking the camera made me want to throw my phone in the ocean I'm so ᵤₙcₒₘfₒᵣₜₐbₗₑ pic.twitter.com/oILJPyxNpR — Montana⛰️ (@MontanaLives) March 27, 2019

But the actual target audience, the Chinese market, is apparently obsessed with the actor’s vitamin-hawking side hustle.

I always try to be friendly and respect people's opinions, but many seem to have forgotten that Tom Hiddleston's ad for Centrum IS MADE FOR ASIAN MARKETS. If you're not in China and think the ad is weird, don't worry, IT'S NOT FOR YOU. Leave it alone, go eat McDonald's or summ. — Ellie ☀ (@MidgardianSoul) March 28, 2019

Professor Zhang Kuangjie of the Nanyang Technological University told the BBC that the ad appeals to Chinese women for a number of reasons, including the fantasy-fulfillment aspect of waking up to a movie star. "Many female fans often consider their idol their imaginary boyfriend or husband," he explained, “This ad appeals exactly to those fans' fantasies. The fact that he speaks very good Chinese [in the ad] further adds to [his] likeability."

The mobile-friendly format of the ad, too, contributes to the experience, making ”the fans feel like they are having a virtual chat with the celebrity.”

"In a mobile-savvy country like China where there are close to 900 million mobile internet subscribers, having the ad executed in a mobile-first channel makes perfect sense," Rezwana Manjur, Editor of Marketing Magazine, confirmed to the outlet.

But perhaps the most appealing factor is the ad’s concept. “For a Chinese woman to be served by a man is not common in Asia, let alone a Caucasian man, so that's something that adds to that [fantasy] element," TGH Collective founder Tay Guan Hin told the BBC.

I suppose I wouldn’t object to having Hiddleston surprise me with breakfast either — but if you don’t come bearing bacon, Tom, honestly don’t bother.