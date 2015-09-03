Tom Hardy and His Wife Are Expecting a Baby!

Baby No. 2 is on the way for Tom Hardy! The Mad Max: Fury Road​ actor attended the London premiere of Legend on Thursday with his wife Charlotte Riley, who showed off a burgeoning baby bump at the event. Riley, 33, glowed in a body-hugging black dress that featured a cutout and a white sash in the back as she walked the red carpet with her husband.

After being engaged for four years the couple reportedly married last June in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. The upcoming bundle of joy will be the couple's first child together, but Hardy, 37, is also a dad to 7-year-old Louis Thomas (from a previous relationship). We hope young Louis is excited to have a new sibling as a playmate. Dad's new movie, Legend, opens in theaters Oct. 2. Here's to the growing family!

