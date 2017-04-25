Tom Hardy Reportedly Catches a Thief IRL and Twitter Goes Wild

Lara Walsh
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:30 am

The revelation that Tom Hardy might be even more of a badass in real life than his Mad Max and Taboo onscreen personas is making Twitter incredibly thirsty.

Reports suggest that the Hollywood heartthrob played real-life superhero as he allegedly chased down a moped thief in an action movie-worthy sequence, racing through backyards and a building site in Southwest London before apprehending the man in an effort to see justice served.

According to The Sun, a witness said that the Brit "switched into superhero mode" after he witnessed two men crash the moped into a £50,000 Mercedes car.

"I asked Tom what happened and he told me he chased him through my back garden and caught him around the block—but the route was like an assault course," the witness remembered, before saying that the actor apprehended the thieves and placed them under citizen's arrest.

Since then, Scotland Yard has cast some doubts on the validity of these claims in a statement, saying that there was "no pursuit" and that the thieves were apprehended by the police at the scene of the crime—but Twitter is too busy having a fan girl moment to care.

RELATED: Tom Hardy Reading a Bedtime Story Is the Best Way to Kick Off 2017

The Telegraph reports that a spokesperson for Hardy has declined to comment on the story at this time.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by Geico. In the multi billion dollar movie business on average 600 films are produced each year, but not every flick is a major money maker. Some even lose millions of dollars. Studios do not release their official budgets. But here are some of the reportedly biggest flops and how much they lost Motion capture animated film Mars Needs Moms cost $150 million to make and gross $39 million worldwide. That's a total loss of over $100 million. Antonio Banderas portray a barbarian in the historical action film The 13th Warrior. Production cost $160 million, but the film only rate in $61 million at the Box Office. Three fighter pilots attempt to take down a robotic aircraft in stealth. Only making $76 million, the film didn't exceed the $135 million budget. In 2008, the Japanese anime series, Speed Racer, was turned into a live action remake. With a reported budget of $120 million, the film gross $93 million, making the studio's total lost $27 million. Based off of the nobel by Edgar Rice Burroughs, John Carter became one of the biggest box office bus, Costing over $300 million to make, the science fiction film made a little over $280 million worldwide. It's okay, Hollywood. Regardless of your flops, you're still reported to make more than $632 billion this year alone. We'd definitely call that a win. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!