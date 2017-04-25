Tom Hardy Reportedly Catches a Thief IRL and Twitter Goes Wild

The revelation that Tom Hardy might be even more of a badass in real life than his Mad Max and Taboo onscreen personas is making Twitter incredibly thirsty.

Reports suggest that the Hollywood heartthrob played real-life superhero as he allegedly chased down a moped thief in an action movie-worthy sequence, racing through backyards and a building site in Southwest London before apprehending the man in an effort to see justice served.

According to The Sun, a witness said that the Brit "switched into superhero mode" after he witnessed two men crash the moped into a £50,000 Mercedes car.

"I asked Tom what happened and he told me he chased him through my back garden and caught him around the block—but the route was like an assault course," the witness remembered, before saying that the actor apprehended the thieves and placed them under citizen's arrest.

Since then, Scotland Yard has cast some doubts on the validity of these claims in a statement, saying that there was "no pursuit" and that the thieves were apprehended by the police at the scene of the crime—but Twitter is too busy having a fan girl moment to care.

@Independent As if Tom Hardy couldn't be any more perfect 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — NatalieTudorYork🇬🇧 (@NatalieTudor) April 25, 2017

I would nick a moped if it meant getting chased by Tom Hardy — Nikki Clarke (@clarke442) April 25, 2017

If Tom Hardy is chasing down criminals and pinning them down, my criminal record is about to get awfully dirty — Kayleigh Smith (@kayysmith_x) April 25, 2017

I need to steal a moped 🏍 to get Tom Hardy chasing me, I can do that 😂😂 — tracy jones✌🏼️ (@tracyjones129) April 25, 2017

Women all over London have been stealing mopeds today. #TomHardy — Liberal Patriot (@LiberPatriot) April 25, 2017

So, Tom Hardy loves dogs, reads stories to children, and beats up moped thieves.



He will never be single... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 25, 2017

The next Tom Hardy CBeebies bedtime story...



...And then I chased him down and I caught the c**t.... Sleep tight kids. pic.twitter.com/7EiiBd3GHD — Scott Wiles (@Scott_W88) April 25, 2017

The Telegraph reports that a spokesperson for Hardy has declined to comment on the story at this time.