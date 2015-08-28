Watch Tom Hardy's Epic Dubsmash Lip-Sync Videos

Tom Hardy proves that he's more than just an actor. We're crowning him the king of lip-syncing for his spot-on covers of 50 Cent, The Beach Boys, and more. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Homeland's full-length Season 5 trailer has finally landed, and it's filled with surprising hacker drama. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. Are you ready for more scares? There might be two seasons of American Horror Story next year. [TV]

3. A necklace made up of rare gray pearls is anticipated to go for $7 million in a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong. [Yahoo]

4. Is Jon Snow really gone? There's a new theory on the Game of Thrones character that's picking up serious steam. [Huffington Post]

5. Get to know Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Adoba, and her beauty and fashion picks, in this behind-the-scenes interview. [The Coveteur]