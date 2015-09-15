7 of Birthday Boy Tom Hardy's Unbelievable Dubsmash Performances!

Happy birthday, Tom Hardy! The English actor, who's the latest to reprise the iconic role of Mad Max in the latest reboot of the Mad Max franchise, turns 38 today.

After making his feature film debut in Black Hawk Down, Hardy's gone on to star in many movies in the action thriller genre, including The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Bronson, Mad Max: Fury Road, and coming this fall, British crime thriller Legend.

He may be a hunky actor known for his dramatic portrayal of complicated, dark and often grim characters; but fans familiar with his stunt double Jacob Tomuri's Instagram feed know he's a man whose talents transcend the big screen. Hardy, who's quickly gaining a reputation for his on-point lip-syncing skills, can Dubsmash with the best of 'em: 50 Cent, Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel, Wu-Tang, The Beach Boys, Whitney Houston—he covers them all and we're grateful Tomuri's around to capture these priceless performances!

Hardy has even more reason to celebrate this year with a bundle of joy on his or her way! This will be his first child with wife Charlotte Riley; he has a 7-year-old son, Louis, from a previous relationship.

Celebrate the star's special day by watching his not-so-hidden talent as the reigning lip-syncing king—we can already smell the Lip Sync Battle episode in his future …

Tom Hardy is down with US, ITs the unit not Bad Boy LMAO #nopuffyjuice #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 20, 2015 at 3:25pm PDT

Real hip hop is back,Tom Hardy 9shots. #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 24, 2015 at 3:09pm PDT

#throwbackmonday #dubsmash #soundofsilence #lol A video posted by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Mar 29, 2015 at 11:59pm PDT

Be a shame not to share. Part 2. Wu-Tang. Cream #dubsmash #wutang #lol #props A video posted by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Aug 26, 2015 at 1:32am PDT

Last one 🎶 #dubsmash #beachboys #laughteristhebestmedicine #toothpaste A video posted by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Apr 2, 2015 at 1:35pm PDT

