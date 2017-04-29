That Obama Vacation Was Even Better Than You Thought, Says Tom Hanks

Oprah Winfrey has been mum about her yacht vacation with the Obamas, but Tom Hanks isn't being so secretive. On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, Hanks spilled some juicy details about the "off the scale" trip, officially breaking Oprah's "What happens on the boat, stays on the boat" policy.

Earlier in April, the Internet appropriately freaked out upon learning that Hanks, Winfrey, Michelle and Barack Obama, and Bruce Springsteen were vacationing together on billionaire David Geffen's 450-foot yacht—that's an A-list crowd if there ever was one! Winfrey has kept quiet when pressed for details on the epic getaway, but Hanks was more than happy to share some memories from the group's trip.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert last night, Hanks revealed the vacation was even more epic that you'd think.

"Imagine what it could've been like it, [and] triple it," Hanks said. "It was off-the-scale fantastic."

The 60-year-old Sully star also told a funny story about when the group decided to go biking: "We go on shore and an array of bicycles have been procured for us, rented from all corners of Polynesia and Tahiti and Bora Bora. They've all come! And bang, bang, bang, bang, everybody gets on their bikes and takes off."

"I'm going to tell you right now, there were some great bikes there," Hanks said. "There were some fine and dandy bikes. And there was one piece of junk, hunk-of-junk bike. Who do you think got the piece of junk, hunk-of-junk bike?"

Indignant, Hanks explained that he got stuck with "an undersized girl's bike," while everyone else got to ride fancy new bicycles. Watch the whole interview below—it's hilarious!

If we weren't already jealous of this epic trip, we are now!