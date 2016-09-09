Tom Hanks’s Woody and Ellen DeGeneres’s Dory Meet in a Hilarious Pixar-Off

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen when two of Pixar’s most iconic characters meet, look no further, because Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres just reprised their famous roles. Hanks, who voices Woody in Toy Story, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday to talk about his new movie, Sully, and challenged the Finding Dory star to a Pixar-off in the process.

“Has this ever happened to you? You’re fabulous Dory, right? You’re in an elevator and someone walks in with little kids and they say, ‘Oh, Dory! Dory, this is Dory! Say hello to Dory!’” Hanks asked the host. And a little kid sees a lady with white hair and blue eyes. That’s not Dory. Do you make them close their eyes and then speak to them like Dory?” he asked, clearly having experience in the subject.

“We could have a Pixar-off right here. Everybody close your eyes and now imagine you’re in Pixarland,” he said, reprising his role as Woody and finding Dory as a (forgetful) fish out of water.

When the veteran actor isn’t busy filming Toy Story 4, he’s been promoting his new film, Sully, based on the true events of the “Miracle on the Hudson.” To transform into Captain Sullenberger, Hanks put his hair through quite the process to go from gray to white.

“My hair was dyed, bleached, acid washed. What else could have been done to it? My hair is the most brittle material known to man,” he said. “I spent so much time at the beauty parlor.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Look So in Love at the Sully Premiere

Judging by the stellar reviews, the transformation was definitely worth it. Watch the interviews on Ellen above.