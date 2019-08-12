Tom Ford is Launching a Skincare Line That’s as Luxurious as His Makeup Products

Image zoom Courtesy

There's only one word to describe Tom Ford's eponymous makeup line: luxurious. Since its launch in 2011, the designer has continuously created products that are high-performing and packaged so beautifully, you don't question the prices.

Now, Ford is expanding his cosmetics line by adding an entirely new category to his brand: skincare. Tom Ford Research is a science-driven, clinically-tested line of skincare products that guarantee results, but do more than just improve the look of your skin on a superficial level.

"I wanted to start a serious skincare arm and have it be science-based. This is a real skincare product and regimen," Ford told WWD. "I’m not a designer who has thrown his name on a beautifully packaged cream."

Ford's products were created in collaboration between scientists and dermatologists to ensure the formulas are innovative and perform as promised. The research has already debuted at the American Academy of Dermatology Conference, and is even being prepared to get published in a scientific journal.

The hero ingredient of Tom Ford Research is surprisingly common. When developing the formulas in the lab, the scientists and dermatologists found that caffeine helps boost the skin's natural energy, hydration, and improves brightness by locking the sodium ions into your skin. The caffeine is paired with antioxidant-rich white porcelain cacao to protect skin from environmental toxins, and gyokuro, a Japanese green tea that's packed with amino acids to soothe skin.

Tom Ford Research's initial launch includes two products. Three more, including an eye cream, are coming Spring 2010. Like a shot of espresso, the Serum Concentrate kick-starts fatigued skin by helping it retain moisture. It also contains lactic and glycolic acids to improve texture and tone, plus peptides to help reduce wrinkles and fine lines. The Crème Concentrate is a rich moisturizer that energizes and soothes skin without feeling heavy or greasy. It also contains hyaluronic acid for extra hydration, aloe vera to calm redness, and peptides to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

The clinical trials conducted on 200 men and women had impressive results. The products brightened and hydrated skin, plus minimized pores and fine lines. How's that for justifying the splurge?

Tom Ford Research's Serum Concentrate ($350) and Crème Concentrate ($450) are available at TomFord.com and Tom Ford stores. Both products launch at SaksFifthAvenue.com and Saks Fifth Avenue stores on Aug. 19.