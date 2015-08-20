Tom Ford's Latest Flick Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Kim Basinger, and Amy Adams

Starring the incomparable Julianne Moore and handsome Brit Colin Firth, Tom Ford’s 2009 A Single Man not only proved the designer's directorial prowess, but also had us rushing into stores for a taste of the spot-on, mid-century fashion the actors wore in the film. Now, Ford is back with a new project that’s sure to have crowds rushing into theaters.

Ford is leading the adaptation of Austin Wright’s book Tony and Susan and has turned the story into Nocturnal Animals, a film that’s set to star Hollywood favorites Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The plot follows two stories, the first of a man (Gyllenhaal) on a family vacation turned horror, and the other on a woman (Adams) looking back at her dark first marriage. Kim Basinger reportedly has also been tapped to portray the role of Adams’s mother, a wealthy Texas socialite. And while Joaquin Phoenix and Armie Hammer are other rumored stars of the cast, one thing’s for sure: This one’s bound to be a smash.

RELATED VIDEO: The Southpaw Workout: Jake Gyllenhaal's 2,000 Crunches