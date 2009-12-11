Tom Ford: Manicures Are Mandatory!

Our January issue features a behind-the-scenes look at the film A Single Man, the directorial debut of star-favorite fashion designer Tom Ford. Though Ford didn't create the '60s era costumes himself (stylist Arianne Phillips curated the chic pieces), he still applied his discerning eye to every element of the film, no matter how small. "I made everyone [in the cast] have a manicure and pedicure almost every day on set," Ford told us at the movie's Toronto Film Festival premiere. "You never know when you'll see a character's hands or feet in shots and it's so expensive to retouch." And the mandatory pampering didn't just apply to leading ladies Julianne Moore and Ginnifer Goodwin. "You see close-ups of Colin [Firth] barefoot," Ford said. "And when feet are magnified on screen to that size..."

A Single Man opens in limited release today and expands nationwide on Decemeber 25.

—Bronwyn Barnes