Watch This Cool Time-Lapse Video of the InStyle Golden Globes Party Setup

When your favorite celebrities hit the red carpet at a glamorous after party, so much work has been done behind the scenes to make it all look effortless Case in point: InStyle's 2017 Golden Globes celebration with Warner Bros.

Clearly, everyone named Tom Ford is super cool and talented because worked with the Tom Ford Design Studio (not the famous fashion designer, but just as amazing) to put everything together for us at the Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

"Every year, it's like my art project," said Ford. "I always like to do a center art installation." And with the passing of Carrie Fisher late last year and all the buzz about the new Star Wars film, it felt serendipitous that the designer called the installation "the spaceship." "It's just an organic form, with a lot of metal and a lot of neon."

For this year's inspiration, Ford channeled another late genius that we lost in 2016: Prince. "I did Purple Rain and The Matrix," he said of his design motivation. And listen to this amazing anecdote: "One year, Prince got up and made a stage with the band." Ford continued, "I turned around and heard someone playing and thought, 'They're really good.' All of a sudden, I realized Prince was playing. So that was amazing." How cool.

RELATED: All the Glamorous 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

And what's a party without flowers? "The orchids on the tables—I know we used 360 plants because there's only one stem for each flower," revealed Ford. But his studio does give back by donating the flowers to schools. "The L.A. school district has an arts program, so when we bring it to them, they can repurpose it."

Ford's proudest moments? The stars' reactions when they walk into the room. "I actually like people's reactions when they come in," he divulged. "For me, that's my art. I want to see that they really get it." It was a complete home run and celebrities really had the best time there.

@LaverneCox knows how to use a PROP. ✨💯 #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera #GoldenGlobes @marklphoto A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Watch the amazing transformation in the video above.