It's Tom Ford's Birthday! See Stars in His Most Jaw-Dropping Designs

Fashion designer, filmmaker, and Hollywood glam guru Tom Ford is celebrating a birthday today and we expect he'll be doing it in style. After all, the designer, who turns 55 today, has been a global tastemaker since he emerged on the fashion scene in the late ‘80s.

Early in his career, Ford spent nearly a decade and half working for Gucci, first as a designer and then as creative director. In 2004, he retired from the brand and founded his own Tom Ford fashion label. In the years since, he’s gone on to direct 2009's Oscar-nominated film A Single Man and is currently working on a new movie, Nocturnal Animals, which will hit theaters in November 18, 2016.

So, what can’t the designer-turned-director do? Our guess is pretty much nothing. This is a man, after all, whose name serves as the title of a Jay-Z song—and Hollywood's love of Ford has never waned. He continues to dress high-profile celebrities on their biggest nights: red carpets, in concert, and more. In honor of Ford's big day, we pulled together our favorite Tom Ford looks as worn by A-listers:

1. Julianne Moore

#JulianneMoore in a #TOMFORD midnight blue sequin draped-back dress with velvet borders at the 73rd @GoldenGlobes. #GoldenGlobes2016 A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Jan 11, 2016 at 7:26am PST

Moore looked perfect in a Tom Ford gown at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

2. James Corden

@j_corden wore a TOM FORD black Windsor tuxedo while hosting the 70th Annual @thetonyawards #TOMFORD #TonyAwards A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Jun 13, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

Funnyman Corden wore Tom Ford while hosting the 2016 Tony Awards.

3. Margot Robbie

@margotrobbie #TOMFORD #Oscars2016 A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Feb 29, 2016 at 8:45am PST

The always stunning actress rocked a metallic gown from the designer while attending the 2016 Oscars.

4. Gigi Hadid

@gigihadid #amfARCannes #amfAR A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on May 21, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT

The 21-year-old supermodel chose a stunning gown by the designer for the 2015 22nd amfAR Cinema Against AIDS fundraiser.

5. Karlie Kloss

@karliekloss #amfARCannes #amfAR A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on May 21, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

Kloss also rocked one of Ford's daring designs at the 2015 amfAR event.

6. John Legend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jason Statham

Front row at the #TFLA show. A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Mar 5, 2015 at 2:15pm PST

The superstar trio showed their love for the designer while sitting front row at the Tom Ford L.A. fashion show last year.

7. Beyoncé

@Beyonce in a #TOMFORD mosaic bodysuit at the 2014 @MTV Video Music Awards. #vmas2014 A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Aug 24, 2014 at 8:44pm PDT

Queen Bey took the stage at the 2014 VMAs rocking a kaleidoscopic Tom Ford bodysuit.

8. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson arriving to the #TFLA show. A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Mar 5, 2015 at 8:25pm PST

The actress and her husband teamed up in Tom Ford outfits at the designer's Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection show in L.A.

9. Rita Ora

@ritaora wearing a custom #tomford evening gown to the #MetGala A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on May 4, 2015 at 6:44pm PDT

The singer gave the red carpet a little competition at the 2015 Met Gala in a fire-engine-hued gown by the designer.

10. Julianne Moore

Congratulations to Julianne Moore for winning best actress at this evening's BAFTA Awards, wearing a Tom Ford red velvet and silk cady evening dress. A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Feb 8, 2015 at 1:34pm PST

What to wear when honored with a prestigious BAFTA nomination? Moore claimed her Best Actress award for Still Alice in a red velvet gown designed by her former director in A Single Man.

11. Rihanna

@badgalriri wearing a peak lapel tuxedo jacket and white lace-up sandals at the DirecTV Super Bowl party. A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Feb 2, 2015 at 7:49am PST

The singer hit the stage at the 2015 DirecTV Super Bowl party while wearing a tuxedo from the designer’s fall menswear collection.