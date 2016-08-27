It's Tom Ford's Birthday! See Stars in His Most Jaw-Dropping Designs

Fashion designer, filmmaker, and Hollywood glam guru Tom Ford is celebrating a birthday today and we expect he'll be doing it in style. After all, the designer, who turns 55 today, has been a global tastemaker since he emerged on the fashion scene in the late ‘80s.
Early in his career, Ford spent nearly a decade and half working for Gucci, first as a designer and then as creative director. In 2004, he retired from the brand and founded his own Tom Ford fashion label. In the years since, he’s gone on to direct 2009's Oscar-nominated film A Single Man and is currently working on a new movie, Nocturnal Animals, which will hit theaters in November 18, 2016.
RELATED: Tom Ford's Latest Flick Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Kim Basinger, and Amy Adams
So, what can’t the designer-turned-director do? Our guess is pretty much nothing. This is a man, after all, whose name serves as the title of a Jay-Z song—and Hollywood's love of Ford has never waned. He continues to dress high-profile celebrities on their biggest nights: red carpets, in concert, and more. In honor of Ford's big day, we pulled together our favorite Tom Ford looks as worn by A-listers:
Moore looked perfect in a Tom Ford gown at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
2. James Corden
Funnyman Corden wore Tom Ford while hosting the 2016 Tony Awards.
The always stunning actress rocked a metallic gown from the designer while attending the 2016 Oscars.
4. Gigi Hadid
The 21-year-old supermodel chose a stunning gown by the designer for the 2015 22nd amfAR Cinema Against AIDS fundraiser.
5. Karlie Kloss
Kloss also rocked one of Ford's daring designs at the 2015 amfAR event.
RELATED: See All the Best Looks from amfAR's Star-Studded 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala
6. John Legend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jason Statham
The superstar trio showed their love for the designer while sitting front row at the Tom Ford L.A. fashion show last year.
7. Beyoncé
Queen Bey took the stage at the 2014 VMAs rocking a kaleidoscopic Tom Ford bodysuit.
8. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
The actress and her husband teamed up in Tom Ford outfits at the designer's Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection show in L.A.
9. Rita Ora
The singer gave the red carpet a little competition at the 2015 Met Gala in a fire-engine-hued gown by the designer.
10. Julianne Moore
What to wear when honored with a prestigious BAFTA nomination? Moore claimed her Best Actress award for Still Alice in a red velvet gown designed by her former director in A Single Man.
11. Rihanna
The singer hit the stage at the 2015 DirecTV Super Bowl party while wearing a tuxedo from the designer’s fall menswear collection.