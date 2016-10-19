Tom Cruise Talks Top Gun Training and the Possible Sequel

All the classic films have great behind-the-scenes stories and Top Gun is no exception. And when Tom Cruise stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, he described a never-before-shared tidbit about the making of the iconic film.

Kimmel helped set the mood by having musician Kenny Loggins, who sang the theme song for the 1986 film, "Danger Zone," perform the track when Cruise walked out on stage. "When you hear 'Danger Zone,' does that make you want to jump in your jet, grab Goose and go hunt down some bogeys or whatever?" Kimmel asked the actor. Cruise laughed and said it did make him want to jump on his motorcycle and also mentioned that this was actually the first time he'd ever met Loggins.

Cruise went on to reveal that although he was personally set on appearing in Top Gun, he told his agents to tell its producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, that he was still on the fence in order to get a few perks out of it: He wanted at least three flights in an F-14 with the Navy Blue Angels and to experience the training that goes along with flying. "Jerry [Bruckheimer], I've never told you this story," he said to the camera. His plan worked and he got the unique first-hand experience of flying in a fighter jet.

Even though Cruise was there to talk about his new film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the conversation kept going back to Top Gun. "Top Gun is 30 years old! Have you seen it recently, watched it on Netflix?" Kimmel asked.

Cruise joked, "I watch it every day."

Kimmel then had to ask if the rumored sequel was actually happening. "You know, it's just gotta be right, that's all. I mean, we just gotta figure it out," said Cruise. Sounds like a yes!

Watch Cruise talk Top Gun—and share his traumatic flight experience with the Blue Angels—in the clip above.