Top Gun Sequel Confirmed, Tom Cruise to Reprise Maverick?

It's official: Top Gun's Maverick is returning to the big screen in a big way. A sequel to the classic '80s film has been in the works for quite some time now, but we're finally getting some insight into the storyline of the movie, as well as its main character. At a press conference for Terminator: Genisys in Berlin this weekend David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance (the production company behind both films), dished on the forthcoming sequel.

"Justin Marks is writing the screenplay right now. He has a phenomenal take to really update that world for what fighter pilots in the Navy has turned into today," Ellison reportedly said. "There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie and there is no Top Gun without Maverick, and it is going to be Maverick playing Maverick."

PHOTOS: From His High School Days to Now, See Tom Cruise's Changing Looks

Although it was rumored that Tom Cruise, who played Maverick in the original film, would only have a small part in the reboot, Ellison's statement confirms that the actor will actually take on a larger role. He went on to say that the storyline will look into how drones are being used by the Navy. The script is still in the works thus a release date has not been set, but we'll be waiting with bated breath to see it come to life.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Tom Cruise in the First Teaser Trailer for Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation